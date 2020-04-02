Our Lord's Lutheran Church in Maryville Releases Online Easter Schedule Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MARYVILLE - Our Lord's Lutheran Church in Maryville released its Easter schedule today. The schedule features all on-line services. HOLY WEEK Special On-line Services Palm Sunday: video, fluegal horn, classical piano solo, story of the passion of Jesus April 5, 8 & 10:45am Maundy Thursday Table Talk: a 15-minute message Article continues after sponsor message April 9, 7 pm Good Friday Tenebrae: the passion story told through video, scripture, & music April 10, 7 pm Saturday Evening Easter live streamed worship service: the resurrection story told through video, Praise Band songs, scripture, and spoken word April 11, 5 pm Easter Sunday worship service: the resurrection story told using video, organ, horns, hymns, scripture, and spoken word April 12, 8 & 10:45 am More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending