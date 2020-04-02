MARYVILLE - Our Lord's Lutheran Church in Maryville released its Easter schedule today. The schedule features all on-line services.

HOLY WEEK

Special On-line Services

Palm Sunday: video, fluegal horn, classical piano solo, story of the passion of Jesus

April 5, 8 & 10:45am

Maundy Thursday Table Talk: a 15-minute message

April 9, 7 pm

Good Friday Tenebrae: the passion story told through video, scripture, & music

April 10, 7 pm

Saturday Evening Easter live streamed worship service: the resurrection story told through video, Praise Band songs, scripture, and spoken word

April 11, 5 pm

Easter Sunday worship service: the resurrection story told using video, organ, horns, hymns, scripture, and spoken word

April 12, 8 & 10:45 am

