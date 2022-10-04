(Photos by Brad Piros)

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Alton's Sam Ottwell and Alex Siatos became the first golfers to advance for Alton to the state tournament in 20 years by advancing as individuals, while Edwardsville tied for second to advance as a team in the IHSA Class 3A O'Fallon boys golf sectional held on Monday at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East won the team title with a score of 304, while the Tigers tied with Lockport Township with each shooting 321 to advance to this weekend's state tournament. New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central was fourth with a 323, Pekin came in fifth with a 326, the host Panthers were sixth at 332, the Redbirds came in seventh with a 333, In eighth place was Moline at 342, Normal Community was ninth with a 350 and rounding out the top ten was Joliet Township, shooting a 360.

Orland Park Carl Sandburg and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West tied for 11th with both teams shooting a 362 each, Chicago Marist Catholic was 13th with a 364, in 14th place was Palos Heights Amos Alonzo Stagg with a 368, Normal Community West came in 15th with a 375 and Oak Lawn Community was 16th at 414.

Tanner Leonard was the individual champions with a one-under-par 71, with Ottwell and Jacob Stoetzel of Lincoln-Way Central tying for second with each shooting 72, Carter Stevenson of Pekin was fourth with a 73, Anthony Sambo of Lincoln-Way Central was fifth with a 74, the Tigers' Carter Crow came in sixth with a 76, a pair of Lockport golfers, Nathan Kwiatkowski and Kyle Kuhn, tied for seventh with both shooting a 77, in ninth place was Kalen Mapugay of Normal Community with a 78 and Siatos finished in a four-way tie for tenth with Sandburg's Caleb Negley, Lincoln Haberkorn of Lincoln-Way Central and Noah Ramos of Belleville East.

Ottwell and Siatos were the only individual golfers who qualified for the state meet.

Outside of Crow's score, the Tigers got an 81 each from Kolton Wright and Owen Berning, an 83 from Mason Lewis, Bennett Babington carded an 89 and T.J. Thiems shot a 93.

In addition to both Ottwell and Siatos, Charlie Coy shot an 88 for the Redbirds, while Cooper Hagen had a 94, Alex Schmieder shot a 95 and Henry Neely carded an even 100.

In individual results, Collinsville had Eli Verning come up with an 84, Jack Geisen shot an 89 and Leighton Morris had a 96.

The IHSA state tournament will be played this weekend at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

