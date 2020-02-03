National Burn Awareness Week is an initiative of the American Burn Association bringing together burn, life and safety educators to make the public aware of the frequency, devastation and causes of burn injuries. The goal is to help provide education to prevent burns from occurring while providing information of how best to care for those who are injured due to a burn.

The theme for National Burn Awareness Week 2020 is “Contact Burns-Hot Surfaces Damage Skin!” Contact burns occur from touching hot surfaces such as pavement, stove burners, irons and flat irons, fireplace doors, embers from campfires and other hot objects. According to the American Burn Association, burn injuries continue to be one of the leading causes of accidental death and injury in the United States, with most injuries occurring in the home. One-third of all burn injuries occur in children under the age of 15, with approximately 400,000 people receiving medical care for burns annually in the U.S.

“Taking preventative measure to reduce the risk of burns in your home is very important,” says Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “Create a three-foot kid-free zone around your stove or oven when cooking, turn pot/pan handles around when cooking, use rear burners if possible, place hot liquids in the middle of a table and out of the reach of children and make sure to wear shoes when walking on pavement during hot summer months. Taking these simple steps will not only reduce the risk of burns in your home but will keep your family safe.”

The primary causes of injury due to burns are fire-flame, scalds, contact with hot objects, electrical and chemical. Today, 96.8% of those who suffer burn injuries survive. Significant research and medical advances have dramatically improved burn care and treatment. Aftercare support for the physical and emotional effects of burns plays a key role in the successful reintegration back into the community for survivors. Many survivors still unfortunately sustain serious scarring, life-long physical disabilities and adjustment difficulties.

To find a burn center near you visit: https://ameriburn.site-ym.com/search/custom.asp?id=925

