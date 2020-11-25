Springfield, Ill- The Office of the State Fire Marshal offers its congratulations to the Manhattan Fire Protection District (MFPD) for being awarded an ISO Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating! MFPD is one of 26 departments in Illinois with this classification and one of 293 departments out of over 46,000 departments nationwide.

“Through this evaluation, ISO has recognized MFPD’s efforts in reducing risk and loss in the community,” said MFPD Fire Chief Steve Malone. “The achievement of a Class 1 Public Protection Classification clearly demonstrates that the MFPD is continually seeking ways to raise the level of service, excellence and commitment the fire district has to the public safety of our citizens.”

The Insurance Services Office (ISO) provides statistical information on risk. ISO’s rating system evaluates communities in four primary categories:

• Emergency communications systems, including facilities for the public to report fires, staffing, training, certification of telecommunications and facilities for dispatching fire departments.

• The fire department, including equipment, staffing, training and geographical deployment of fire companies.

• The water supply system, including the inspections and flow testing of hydrants and a careful evaluation of the amount of available water compared with the amount needed to suppress fires.

• Community efforts to reduce the risk of fire, including fire prevention codes and enforcement, public fire safety education and fire investigation programs.

ISO is a nation-wide organization that rates more than 46,000 fire departments throughout the United States on their overall ability to respond to fires. Classification ratings range from 1 to 10, with 1 being the top rating. The Public Protection Classification rating is sometimes used by insurance companies to calculate premium rates. Higher classification ratings of a fire department or fire district reflect overall protection, typically leading to better rates received by community members.

