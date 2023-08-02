ALTON - Riverbend region residents are invited to join the OSF Lymphedema Therapy team for a free educational session about Lymphedema and meet other people with Lymphedema.

The next Lymphedema education meeting will be held:

Thursday, August 3, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

OSF HealthCare Rehabilitation Services

228 Alton Square Mall, Alton, IL

Enter the Rehab office from the upper Mall parking lot, facing Alby Street, under the "OSF HEALTHCARE" sign

Interested individuals should direct questions or requests for additional information to OSF Saint Anthony’s Rehabilitation Services at (618) 463-5171.

About OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center

A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

