GODFREY - What is now a vacant prairie will have a primary care office constructed on it by Dec. 1, 2017, OSF St. Anthony Healthcare Center Medical Group Vice President Cliff Martin said.

The groundbreaking took place just after noon on Thursday, May 18, 2017, with many members of the Godfrey business community, members of the OSF Healthcare leadership and many administrators from the Village of Godfrey. The new primary care facility is the first of many steps OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center's dedication to a "robust, person-centric healthcare plan." The new building, which will be located at 6702 Godfrey Road (at the corner of Godfrey Road and Airport Road), will offer primary care accessibility as well as some urgent care to the people of Godfrey.

"We chose this location, because we're trying to expand access into the community," Martin said before the groundbreaking. "This will help get more people to our facilities and expand access. This is our first footprint into Godfrey."

According to a release from OSF Healthcare, the new facility will include primary and urgent care services with 24 exam rooms and eight primary care providers from the OSF Healthcare team. The release also states OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare will continue to expand throughout the Riverbend, "creating care teams that provide a coordinated, holistic approach to the health care experience."

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick welcomed the new addition to the village. He said he would like to see continued development near the Interstate 255 corridor while maintaining Godfrey's quaint neighborhoods. He believes OSF Healthcare's newest primary care outpost will encourage more growth along that corridor as well as along Godfrey Road itself.

"This is so exciting," he said. "Anybody who knows me knows I want growth in Godfrey - smart growth. I hope other entities see this and want to do more here in this area. This will bring people. It will get people up and down Godfrey Road. Hopefully, while they are out here, they may stop by our restaurants and maybe even go shopping at our businesses."

Another Vice President of OSF St. Anthony's Physician Group, David Wells said during a small groundbreaking ceremony he wanted to provide primary care for the people of Godfrey, because such care often saves money for the patients and extends their lives. He said the new facility will assist people in seeing their primary care physicians within a week instead of a 14 day wait.

With those shorter wait times, Wells said people would be more likely to seek their primary care physicians instead of going to the emergency room. He said people with multiple chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure would be able to see their primary care physicians faster instead of going directly to the hospital or emergency room.

Wells also highlighted the possibility of preventative medicine, such as physicals, vaccines and cancer screenings the new location would provide for the people of Godfrey. He said such visits to a primary care physician extend life and increase overall well-being of people who are able to do so.

Remarks at the ceremony were made by McCormick, Wells, Martin, OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center President Ajay Pathak and OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center Chaplain Father Steve Sotiroff - who also provided a blessing.

The new development will be done through Cornerstone Companies with a price tag of $5 million. The finished facility will be as large as 13,000 square feet.

According to the release, OSF HealthCare has other developments in store for the Riverbend including the following:

Building new comprehensive cancer center with new technology, services and physicians all in one location on the Saint Anthony's Health Center campus.

Developing a larger, patient-centered care network of primary care services that adopt a team-based care model and improved access to care.

Recruiting additional primary care physicians and providers to join OSF St. Anthony's team of talented, high-quality doctors already here in the Riverbend area

Renovating the St. Anthony's Health Center facility, including enhancements and new technology for the emergency department, to accommodate a growing number of patients, as well as enhancements to the intensive care unit and other specialty services.

Continuing to elevate the patient experience with improved flow, processes, communication and scheduling.

