ALTON - Due to overwhelming demand for the first session, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center (1 St. Anthony’s Way, Alton) Psychological Services Department will be hosting a second Healthy Workplace Lunch & Learn program offering free NARCAN training.

This new “lunch & learn” program will be held on Friday, March 31, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the hospital’s Perpetual Help Center and led by Karen Tilashalski, community health specialist, Chestnut Health Systems. The training program is free and lunch will be provided, but registration is required.

Registration can be completed by visitinghttp://HealthyWorkplaceNarcanTraining.eventbrite.com.

NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Attendees will also learn about the opioid epidemic in southwestern Illinois including:

Local overdose data

What happens when a person overdoses

How to recognize an overdose

How to administer NARCAN®

Local resources

How to access free NARCAN®

More information on this program can be obtained by contacting Trudy Bodenbach, business development specialist, OSF Saint Anthony’s, via email at trudy.e.bodenbach@osfhealthcare.org or by calling/texting (618) 946-9131.

Additionally, this program is being offered in alignment with the hospital’s 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) that identified, in part, that CHNA survey respondents rated drug abuse (illegal) as the most prevalent unhealthy behavior (24%) in Madison County.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Affordable Care Act), enacted March 23, 2010, added new requirements for tax-exempt charitable hospital organizations to conduct community health needs assessments and to adopt implementation strategies to meet the community health needs identified through the assessments. The hospital’s CHNA, which can be found by visiting takes into account input from specific individuals who represent the broad interests of the community served by OSF Saint Anthony’s including those with special knowledge of or expertise in public health.

OSF Saint Anthony’s CHNA report can be found by visiting https://www.osfhealthcare.org/about/community-health/.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center

A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

