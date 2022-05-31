ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center was presented with the Perseverance Award, this Wednesday at the Chamber Choice Awards. The awards luncheon, hosted by the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA), honored Small Business of the Month winners from the past two years, local businesses, volunteers and retirees.

The Perseverance Award was given to OSF Saint Anthony’s for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their leadership credits the hard work, dedication and compassion of each one of their Mission Partners (employees), who always serve with the greatest care and love in a community that celebrates the gift of life.

“On behalf of our Sisters and Mission Partners, we want to thank the RBGA for the Perseverance Award. The real heroes are our nurses, technicians, doctors and patient care teams who risked their health, wellness and in some cases their lives, to serve our local community,” said Dr. Dennis Sands, Chief Medical Officer at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “Thank you to the small businesses and community members who sent water, snacks, masks, food and their support to our health care providers during the pandemic. We could not have done it without you.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s would like to express gratitude to the Riverbend Growth Association for hosting such a wonderful event, and for all of the work that they do for the community and the people of the Riverbend.

OSF Saint Anthony’s thanks Werts Welding and Tank Service, for sponsoring the Perseverance Award, and for their continued support and friendship shown to OSF HealthCare and the Sisters of St. Frances of the Martyr St. George.

