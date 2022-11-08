ALTON - As part of their continuing effort to meet the needs of Riverbend residents, the psychological services, behavioral health navigation and sleep services departments at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, Illinois, recently moved to new spaces within the hospital. Next week, the public is invited to tour these new spaces, meet providers and learn about the many services offered.

An open house will take place on November 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees should enter at the main hospital entrance (1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton), and OSF Mission Partners (employees) will escort you to the event.

The open house will offer a progressive dessert bar. Residents can also learn about resources to manage mental health issues like OSF SilverCloud and take a questionnaire on healthy sleep habits. Attendees can even get the process started to see a provider in the psychology or sleep departments. For example, residents can schedule a free screening for anxiety and depression.

“We’re excited to showcase this new and expanded treatment space that will allow our team to better serve its patients,” said Staci Knox, manager of psychology services at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “The pandemic has put mental health issues in the spotlight, and the psychology department at OSF Saint Anthony’s has worked diligently to meet the needs of the Riverbend community and surrounding areas. We have two new providers who will help meet the increased needs as well as expand psychological testing services offered at OSF St. Anthony’s.”

“A behavioral health navigator can assist you in connecting to services for many different issues, like counseling, psychiatry, and drug and alcohol use,” said Katie Koeller, behavioral health navigator at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “I’m looking forward to educating and connecting with the community to help support better behavioral health.”

“Quality sleep is a vital part of our overall health,” said Frances Young, manager of sleep services at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Our team is ready to talk with you about getting on the right path. Sleep studies can be done at the hospital or at home.”

