ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center and OSF Medical Group are pleased to announce that we are welcoming new patients to all three primary care offices in the Riverbend area.

OSF HealthCare understands the importance of establishing a relationship with a primary care provider (PCP), and to better serve our patients and community, we have expanded our hours for greater flexibility to accommodate busy schedules.

Primary care providers at OSF Medical Group help guide patients through the health care journey – whether getting preventive care such as wellness checks or referrals to specialists. Working together with OSF primary care clinicians, patients will have access to health education, disease prevention, and healthy living options. When needed, patients will find knowledgeable, highly skilled care teams to diagnose and treat both acute and chronic illnesses.

The OSF Medical Group - Primary Care office in Alton is located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way. PCPs in the Alton office see patients from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Appointments can be made with the following providers by calling (618) 462-2222 or visiting osfmychart.org:

Lisa M. Fritcher, PA

Shawn M. Fry, MD

Michael S. Klein, MD

Yusuf A. Mohyuddin, MD

Manju Ramchandani, MD

Colin M. Solomon, APRN

Roxanne Strohbeck, APRN

The OSF Medical Group - Primary Care office in Bethalto is located at 404 West Bethalto Drive. Providers in the Bethalto office see patients from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. Patients can call (618) 377-6410 or visit osfmychart.org to schedule an appointment with Courtney M. McFarlin, PA or Rajnikant K. Patel, MD.

The OSF Medical Group - Primary Care office in Godfrey is located at 6702 Godfrey Road. Physicians in the Godfrey office see patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made with the following providers by calling (618) 467-1520 or visiting osfmychart.org:

Colin Butterfield, MD

Bethany E. Huelskoetter, APRN

Priya Kumaraguru, MD

Kelly A. Martin, APRN

All primary care services are managed by physicians and advanced practice providers, such as physician assistants or nurse practitioners, who rely on other health professionals, consultations, and referrals, as appropriate, to best serve the health care needs of patients.

