ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to announce the promotion of Sister M. Beata Ziegler to vice president of Support Services. Her new position was effective October 31, and she will continue to report directly to Jerry Rumph, president, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Sister M. Beata has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s for the past two years as the director of Support Services. “The promotion provides us the opportunity to increase her responsibilities and oversight in the organization and utilize her knowledge and talents,” said Jerry Rumph. This promotion strengthens the leadership team during a time where OSF Saint Anthony’s is growing, advancing, and enhancing services to our local community. Sister M. Beata will be overseeing the Master Facility Plan, which will include renovation projects that are focused on providing more convenient services for our patients. “As OSF Saint Anthony’s continues to grow to meet the needs of our community, we are committed to providing the needed access and services for our patients.”

Sister M. Beata was born and raised on a farm in Hoxie, Kansas, and has been with the convent for the last 24 years. She came to OSF Saint Anthony’s from the Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis. The Home is a skilled nursing facility that has been serving the St. Louis community since 1932 and is owned and operated by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George. Sister spent the past 10 years in various roles in administration and managed the day-to-day operations of the facility. Before serving at the Mother of Good Counsel, she was a youth minister at the Office of Youth Ministry of the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

“Sister M. Beata absolutely exemplifies the Mission of OSF HealthCare to ‘serve with the greatest care and love,’ and we are excited for her to continue to serve our Ministry in this new role,” said Jerry Rumph.

