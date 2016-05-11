ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is marking National EMS Week by hosting an EMS Family Fair on Saturday, May 14. It will be held on the front lawn area of the OSF Saint Anthony’s Campus, located at 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. The event runs from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm and is free and open to the public.

This is a chance for the public to get to know the crews that keep them safe every day.

“EMS and fire are committed to keeping their communities safe, but they also are people from the community themselves,” said Laura Fowler, RN, EMS Disaster Coordinator for OSF Saint Anthony’s. “They are doing their job and they want you, your family and friends to feel comfortable calling them.”

Some of the features of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center EMS Fair include:



Hazmat demonstrations and vehicles

Alton Fire House’s Smoke House and fire truck

Survival Flight helicopter

Alton Police Department’s K-9 Unit

A Performance by the Marquette High School Cheerleaders

Bounce house for kids

Ski ball and other games

Face painting

Prizes!



Health care professionals from OSF Saint Anthony's and members of local organizations will also be on hand to answer questions about poison control, mental health and wellness, as well as stroke, emergency services, tobacco avoidance and cessation, and wellness and health education.

Free hot dogs and popcorn will be provided by LifeStar Ambulance Service. The event also features music provided by DJ “Big Papa G.”

About National EMS Week: National EMS Week has been observed annually since it was first declared by President Gerald

Ford in 1974. It brings together local communities and medical personnel to recognize and honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of emergency medicine's "front line."

