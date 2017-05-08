Come celebrate EMS Week with area first responders

ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is marking National EMS Week by hosting its second annual EMS Family Fair on Saturday, May 13. It will be held in the front parking lot of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, located at 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. The event runs from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm and is free and open to the public.

This is a chance for the public to get to know the crews that keep them safe every day.

“We like to reach out to the community and let them become more aware of our first responders and who they really are,” said Laura Fowler, RN, EMS Disaster Coordinator for OSF Saint Anthony’s. “We bring in the intimidating things for the kids to get up close to, so they won’t be afraid if they need a first responder to help them. Also, it gives first responders the opportunity to meet their community outside of the stress of an emergency situation. It is a win-win situation for all of us.”

Some of the features of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center EMS Fair include:

Hazmat demonstrations and vehicles

Alton Fire House’s Smoke House and fire truck

Survival Flight helicopter

Alton Police Department’s K-9 Unit

Self-defense demonstrations

A bounce house for kids

A doll and teddy bear clinic for kids, sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Emergency Dept.

Face painting

Prizes!

Health care professionals from OSF Saint Anthony's and members of local organizations will also be on hand to answer questions about poison control, mental health and wellness, as well as stroke, emergency services, tobacco avoidance and cessation, and wellness and health education.

Free hot dogs and popcorn will be provided by Survival Flight. The event also features music provided by DJ “Big Papa G.”

