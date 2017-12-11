ALTON - On Thursday Dec. 7, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center held the second in a series of presentations in its A Journey in Health Care series.

Ajay Pathak, President and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s, said they designed the Journey in Health Care series to cover a variety of topics that relate to healthcare. The series gives the public a glimpse into a variety of topics that relate to healthcare from OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s perspective.

“The goal of the program is to give our community an opportunity to learn about our industry, our services and the care that we provide for patients.

“Today’s event is specifically around the federal and state legislative regulatory environment which, as most people know, is rapidly changing at the state and federal level, so just helping our community understand, from a healthcare providers perspective, the impact these changes have for us, and most importantly, for the community and our patients is as important as our own understanding of how we navigate through the changes as we are always looking to expand care and services for our patients.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The topic of the seminar was Federal and State Health Care Legislative Updates and was presented by Christopher Manson, Vice President – Government Relations. Manson, with over 23-years of Government Relations experience, recently joined OSF Healthcare Systems from Providence St. Joseph Health, a 50 hospital Catholic Health System covering several Western States.

Manson skillfully and impartially walked the audience through the impact that federal and state government will have on our healthcare system. He explained how a wide-range of causes, from federal tax reform working its way through congress to President Trump’s dismissal of former President Obama’s executive actions to the debt ceiling and government funding will affect things from health insurance/Affordable Care Act to ability to visit national monuments to OSF Healthcare’s plans for infrastructure expansion.

For questions regarding upcoming events, contact Felecia Huebener, Physician Liaison: Felecia.J.Huebener@osfhealthcare.org.

OSF HealthCare is ranked in the top 20 percent of large health care systems in the country by Truven, an independent health care analytics research company and OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the top 50 pediatric facilities in the U.S. in two pediatric specialties.

Additionally, OSF HealthCare has been recognized as one of the Most Wired systems in the country for six years in a row, and has been named a Top ACO by Becker’s.

More like this: