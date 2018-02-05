OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center Auxiliary holding jewelry sale
ALTON - Just in time for Valentine’s Day! OSF Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary is sponsoring a Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories sale – and all items are $5!
Stop by OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center Cafeteria located at 1 Saint Anthony’s Way on Monday, February 5, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or on Tuesday, February 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, please call (618) 465-4532.
