ALTON - As a partner in the international DAISY Award program that recognizes the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center recently awarded its quarterly DAISY Award to Melissa Tungett, R.N.

Tungett, a registered nurse who works in Obstetrics, was nominated by patients and visitors to OSF Saint Anthony’s. She was one of 23 nominations received this quarter. “Our Health Center kicked off the DAISY Award in 2015 to show appreciation for the super-human efforts that RNs and LPNs perform every day,” said Denise Boettger, Chief Nursing Officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Tungett has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2014. In one of the comments received, she was recognized for compassion:

“Melissa definitely made a special connection with me, she went above and beyond her responsibility as a nurse. She truly blessed me and I’ll be forever thankful from the bottom of my heart!”

The DAISY Award program can be found in over 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, The DAISY Foundation was formed in November, 1999, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). During Pat’s 8 week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to Pat but to everyone in his family. So one of the goals they set in creating a foundation in Pat’s memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and to thank them for the gifts nurses give their patients and families every say, just as they had experienced. For additional information about the DAISY Foundation visit www.daisyfoundation.org.

