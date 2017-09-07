ALTON – OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is inviting health insurance professionals and employers to attend a healthy luncheon and presentation titled “Health Care Reform and the Insurance Exchange Marketplace: What does it mean and what’s the impact?”

The presentation is from noon to 1:00pm on September 18th in their OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center’s Perpetual Help Center Conference Room on their #1 Saint Anthony’s Way campus in Alton.

Registration is requested by September 13; to register visit http://osfsaintanthonys.org and click on ‘View Classes & Events’.

For questions regarding this event, contact Felecia Huebener, Physician Liaison: Felecia.J.Huebener@osfhealthcare.org.

Those unable to attend who seek more information about OSF Saint Anthony’s are invited to visit https://www.osfsaintanthonys.org ‘About Us’ and ‘Contact Us’ to send your request.

