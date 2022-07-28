ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton will have one last celebration before school starts on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free event is open to the entire community. There will be a fire truck, MICU ambulance, UPS truck, K-9 unit, shark dissection, vaping danger education and many more fun activities. Hot dogs and snow cones will be available. School supplies including paper, pens, pencils and crayons will be available to the first 300 kids ages 4-12.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is hosting this event to build up the community after a difficult couple of years. OSF Mission Partners (employees) hope to educate and provide services to kids in their community through fun games and family activities. Some competitions include a self-portrait contest and bean bag toss.

The event is sponsored by Dwight and Cheryl Werts in partnership with:

Alton Police Department

Alton Fire Department

ARCH Helicopter

Article continues after sponsor message

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Lakeside EMS

Lewis and Clark Community College

Madison County Health Department

SSM Cardinal Glennon Hospital

12 Counties South Western Illinois Laborer District Council

UPS

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.

More like this: