ALTON – Tickets are now available for OSF Saint Anthony’s newest fundraising event, Moonlight Mixer, taking place Saturday, September 30, at West Star Aviation, Hangar 2, located at 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton. The event is sure to become a community tradition as we continue to grow our health care services, and embark on the building of a new, state-of-the-art Cancer Center.

The business casual event features entertainment by The LustreLights, a St. Louis-based ensemble of dynamic professional musicians bringing your favorite playlist to life. Combined with a professional lighting and sound experience, The LustreLights will deliver an event to remember.

Tickets for the Moonlight Mixer are $40 per person and include a complimentary cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner – a selection of gourmet foods from across the nation. Cash bars will be offered by these local vendors: Best Western Premier, Germania Brew Haus, Old Bakery Beer Company, and State Street Market.

Tickets are available online, or at any of these local businesses: Bassett Law Office – Wood River, Best Western Premier, Germania Brew Haus, Liberty Bank – Alton, River Bend Growth Association, and State Street Market. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets online, visit our event website at https://osf.foundation/moonlightmixer, or call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at (618) 463-5168.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is led by our dedicated team of medical professionals: James Piephoff, M.D., Radiation Oncologist, Manpreet Sandhu, M.D., Medical Oncologist/Hematologist, and Wei Lin, M.D., Medical Oncologist/Hematologist.

As the area’s leader in oncology care, OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is the area’s only cancer program to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The Cancer Center offers IMRT radiation therapy, chemotherapy, nutritional assessments, patient navigation and family support.

