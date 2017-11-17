OSF Saint Anthony's Foundation hosts Collective Goods Fair just in time for the holidays
ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation is hosting a Collective Goods Fair on November 20 and 21, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the cafeteria of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way.
Collective Goods, formerly known as ‘Books are Fun’, offers unique name brand gifts with a full selection of exclusive labels; and high-quality books for all ages, including best sellers, recipe books and kid’s books.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center. For information call Lee McRaven at OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, 618-463-5168.
