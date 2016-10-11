Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery makes employee health a priority

ALTON - The OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation has announced Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery as the latest Business Health Award winner.

The Business Health Award program, established by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, recognizes area businesses that provide health and wellness programs for their employees. The award honors their ongoing commitment to promoting safe work environments and encouraging workers to live healthier lifestyles.

Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery supports employee well-being by providing health education, encouraging wellness principles and providing a supportive environment. Some of its initiatives include:

Yearly Health Risk Assessments (HRA’s)

Health and wellness coaching

Blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and stress screenings

On-site diet or nutrition evaluation or consultation

"Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery has made health and wellness a top priority for its employees," said Ajay Pathak, President of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center. “When a major employer makes that type of commitment, our entire community benefits."

Businesses interested in applying for the Business Health Award are required to fill out an application, which is competitively scored on health education, supportive environments, integration of worksite wellness programs and available health screening options.

OSF Saint Anthony’s has a variety of healthy options available to assist area employers with their health and wellness programs. For more information on the Business Health Award, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 463-5168. To download a nomination form, go to osfhealthcarefoundation.org/Alton.

Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, located at 900 South Central Avenue, is jointly owned by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy. The Wood River Refinery has been part of the Riverbend community for nearly 100 years, and is a key employer and community partner. As a good neighbour to the area communities, the Wood River Refinery donates more than $300,000 each year to local organizations. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com.

