OSF Saint Anthony’s Caring Circle Support Group

ALTON - The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for women with cancer will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to Noon in the upper level of Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square Drive in the OSF HealthCare suite. Ample parking is available, and access is only available through the upper level, OSF HealthCare outside entrance.

This month’s topic is nutrition, led by Diane Herndon, registered dietician. Held on the third Saturday of every month, Caring Circle is facilitated by Heather Chambers, R.M.A., breast health navigator, and Karen Boyd, R.N., oncology nurse navigator, experienced cancer care professionals from OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. The support group offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

For more information or to register contact Karen Boyd at (618) 433-7609 or Heather Chambers at (618) 474-6791. To RSVP online, visit?osfsaintanthonys.org?and click on View Classes & Events.

