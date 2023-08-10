ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center recently bestowed its Mission Partner of the Month Award to Nancy Robeen, a physical therapy assistant for OSF Rehabilitation Services in Alton. Her nomination states that Nancy equally demonstrates care and compassion for her patients and fellow Mission Partners.

Robeen’s nomination reads in its entirety: “Her patients have nothing but positive things to say about her bedside manner and professionalism. She always maintains a professional demeanor while adding personal touches to make her patients feel safe and well-cared for. Nancy is also a ray of sunshine every morning when she comes in, and if she were having a bad day, you’d never know it!”

Winners of the Mission Partner of the Month Award are noted for their exceptional manner by exemplifying the hospital’s Values, providing outstanding service through his or her work, and exhibiting a positive and supportive attitude. Winners also receive a designated parking spot for their use during the month. Additionally, they will also be one of the 12 monthly winners to be considered for the newly instituted “Mission Partner of the Year Award” to be awarded during the annual Mission Partner Christmas Party.

OSF Saint Anthony’s also recently honored two (2) Mission Partners within its nursing ranks for their service in administering care to patients as part of its quarterly recognition program.

Carla Langley, RN, ICU, received the DAISY Award. Ms. Langley’s nomination was submitted by a patient and states: “It’s the best care I’ve ever received – and I’m a frequent flyer! Carla went out of her way to clean me up, ensuring I was comfortable and thoroughly taking care of my whole stay. Carla’s bedside manner was also remarkable as she made me feel like I was a member of her family.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses (The DAISY Award) is a recognition program that honors the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day. More information on the DAISY Award can be found by visiting www.daisyfoundation.org.

Pamela Moore, imaging technician, radiology, was the recipient of the most recent quarter’s Sunflower Award. Pamela, too, was nominated by a patient who submitted the following: “I had an X-ray/GI visit early this past spring. I have to say the X-ray technician, Pam, was very down-to-earth and very patient with my questions about specific ingredients (that stuff tasted nasty) that I was supposed to drink per my X-ray orders that were to be performed. Pam took her time and went over the details with me.”

“Also, due to my questions about the radiation usage, Pam and my physician explained the amount of radiation that would be used. Once again, Pam was patient with me, asking questions.”

Sunflower Award honorees exemplify the remarkable patient experience received at OSF HealthCare. These Mission Partners consistently demonstrate excellence through their expertise and extraordinary compassionate care and service. They are recognized as outstanding role models in our Community of Caregivers. More information about OSF’s Sunflower Award can be found at www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/sunflower-award/.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

More like this: