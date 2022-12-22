ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center utilizes a variety of recognition programs to honor Mission Partners (i.e. employees) that demonstrate our Mission of "Serving with the Greatest Care and Love."

Among them is the long-standing "Merciful Love Award" that's announced annually during the hospital's Christmas party.

The 2022 “Merciful Love Award” winner is Sabrina Cunningham, sr. financial analyst (pictured with Sr. M. Beata Ziegler, FSGM, vice president, of support services).

Sabrina's nominator, in part, stated, "Sabrina is always helping out other Mission Partners, whether at St. Anthony’s or Ministry headquarters. If she doesn’t know the answer, she finds out for you or finds the resources you need to help you. She always volunteers her time with events such as the golf tournament, Alton Clean-Up, and the Great River Road Run."

To Sabrina, the OSF Saint Anthony’s Mission means "realizing that each of us makes mistakes and faces challenges and struggles. Treating others with dignity, respect, and compassion is essential as we don’t know when someone is experiencing difficult times. Offering support, encouragement, or even a simple smile can uplift those in need."

Other nominees for this year's award include (pictured L to R): Cunningham; Janet McNear, patient access associate; Kirsten Hamilton, physical therapist; April Collins, ICU charge nurse; Jackie Militzer, occupational therapist; Rose Small, sleep office coordinator; and Lynne Parks, psychological services office coordinator.

The purpose of the “Merciful Love Award” is to recognize Mission Partners who, often in hidden and unrecognized ways, live and share the Mission of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center with those they meet.

