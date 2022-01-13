ALTON – ICU nursing manager Keely Nelson was honored with the 2021 Merciful Love Award at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center’s annual Mission Partner holiday celebration.

Each year, the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George present the Merciful Love Award to a Mission Partner to honor the often hidden and unrecognized ways they live and share the Mission of OSF Saint Anthony’s with others.

Keely has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s for two years and has made a tremendous impact on patients and Mission Partners alike. Keely was nominated by two different Mission Partners. Both commented on her calming and caring demeanor, along with her attentive listening and desire to help staff and patients with the struggles of everyday life and the difficulties of illness.

In describing what the Mission means to her, Keely tells us, “Serving with love isn’t just a few kind gestures, it’s a feeling you give with each encounter. In each encounter, you are crossing that person’s path for a reason. You never know what others may be struggling with, and a simple ‘Hello, how are you today?’ can be life-changing for that person.”

The Merciful Love Award stems from the Mission of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George (FSGM), who were joined in ministry with The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis in 2014. The FSGM Foundress, Mother M. Anselma, received the mission from God to “Make the Merciful Love of Christ visible in the world,” which we do through the health center by serving persons with the greatest care and love, in this community which celebrates the gift of life.

A 49-bed acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare, an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan, and robust innovation and digital health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care that they need close to home.

