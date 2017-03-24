ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is partnering with Lewis & Clark Community College Nursing Program to provide free A1C screenings in recognition of American Diabetes Association Alert Day®. The screenings will be offered Tuesday, March 28, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Alton Square Mall on the lower level near the escalators.

The A1C test gives you a picture of your average blood glucose (blood sugar) control for the past 2 to 3 months. The results give you a good idea of how well your diabetes treatment plan is working.

Held March 28, 2017, American Diabetes Association Alert Day is a day to sound the alarm about the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in American adults. The American Diabetes Association Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test will be available to those concerned about their risk of diabetes. The pencil and paper test takes only a minute to complete. With questions such as "Do you have a family history of diabetes" and "Are you physically active," participants can learn if they’re at risk for type 2 diabetes in 60 seconds.

Health professionals from OSF Saint Anthony’s will be on hand to answer questions about your A1C test results, or your risk for diabetes.

An appointment is not necessary, but early registration is available by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org, click on View Classes & Events.

For an appointment with a physician specializing in diabetes, please call the office of Dr. Wonil Tae at (618) 462-2222.

