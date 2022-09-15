ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton has a vision of strengthening the Riverbend community by providing accessible, affordable high-quality health care to all. In line with that vision and a recently-announced strategic affiliation with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony’s and OSF Medical Group - Pediatrics will be holding a free open house to highlight pediatric services.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th, at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care office in Godfrey (6702 Godfrey Road). Parents can learn about resources and best practices related to safe sleep, injury prevention, healthy eating, sports care, psychology and other outpatient services for children. Parents can also learn about how to safely put a car seat in a vehicle. The Alton Police Department will be giving away gun locks to help keep kids safe at home. Free food will be available.

First Mid Bank & Trust has donated 100 bike helmets to be given away. Helmkamp Construction has donated two bicycles to be given away in a drawing.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s is dedicated to improving the health of Riverbend residents,” said Jerry Rumph, OSF Saint Anthony’s President. “This open house is designed to raise awareness and help community members improve their health through wellness programs, health education resources and youth programs and events.”

About OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

