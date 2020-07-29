ALTON - OSF HealthCare has been named one of the best employers for women in the country for 2020 by Forbes magazine, and is the highest ranked Illinois-based health care system earning the distinction.

OSF HealthCare is ranked #20 on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women. 77% of OSF HealthCare leaders (manager and above) are women, and more than 41% of OSF HealthCare’s One OSF cabinet of senior vice presidents and above is comprised of women leaders.

The Peoria, Illinois-based integrated health system is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners (employees) in 145 locations, including 14 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan.

Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to survey more than 75,000 U.S. employees—45,000 of which are women. The independent survey focused on issues relevant to women in the workplace and was designed to shed light on their experiences.

“I think it is well-deserved,” said Michelle Conger, OSF HealthCare chief strategy officer and chief executive officer for OSF Saint Gabriel Digital Health. She continued, “As an executive, I think it’s fabulous because we want women to feel empowered as they work for OSF. That culture can be great to attract talent, whether that’s young women, or wherever you are at in your own career journey. This is a great honor, and I am really proud to be a leader here at OSF.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Survey participants assessed their companies according to important criteria including discrimination, family support, flexibility, parental leave, pay equity, representation and career growth opportunities.

Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regards to gender issues, from which only the recommendations of women were considered.

“This designation is a reflection of my own personal experience. I’ve been here for 21 years, and so I’m really excited to see OSF get acknowledged for what I have experienced in terms of how they treat women,” remarked Conger. “OSF has layers of flexibility to support women wherever you’re at in your own personal journey, because there are times when you have something going on with a loved one, and because of the culture and the Mission of OSF, they are very supportive, and they’ve been with me through that entire journey.”

OSF HealthCare was the top Illinois health care system named to the list, and also ranks second highest nationally out of the 23 health care organizations included.

The awards list was announced on July 28th, 2020. The complete Forbes list can be seen here.

More like this: