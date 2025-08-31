ALTON – OSF Home Health at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient experience score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2024 calendar year.



The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2024 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall experience score for more than 3,200 home health providers. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient experience a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.

“SHP recognizes how much hard work is involved in providing excellent patient care, and we are proud to acknowledge the tireless efforts of our top-performing customers through our annual SHPBest award program. These organizations care deeply about the patient experience and they never stop striving to improve every single year”, said Kevin Vogel, President of SHP.

This is the second consecutive year that OSF Home Health at OSF Saint Anthony’s has received this national recognition.

“This recognition underscores our continued commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate home care services,” says Michelle Davis, RN, BSN, Manager, Alton Home Health Care and Hospice, OSF HealthCare. “The dedication that our Mission Partners have to serving with the greatest care and love serves as the foundation of our work in receiving this award for two years in a row.”

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 17 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 17 hospitals – 11 acute care, five critical access, one continuing care – with 2,305 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs more than 26,000 Mission Partners across 160+ locations and includes OSF OnCall, the digital health operating entity which offers a hospital-at-home. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois, cares for our smallest patients. In addition, OSF has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.

About Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions. Our solutions bring real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes. Since 1996, SHP has helped more than 7,000 organizations nationwide raise the bar for healthcare performance.

