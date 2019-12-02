(Peoria, IL | November 29, 2019) – OSF HealthCare has accepted Meridian Medicaid and Medicare plans at its facilities, physician offices, and Home Care for many years. To avoid having its contract automatically renew with provisions that do not align with the Ministry’s current strategy, OSF HealthCare, after months of discussions with Meridian, has issued a notice of termination to Meridian effective December 15, 2019.

“We have worked for months in good faith with Meridian to renegotiate contract language that includes acceptable provisions,” said Randy Billings, OSF HealthCare senior vice president of population health. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to reach agreement with Meridian. Therefore, the OSF agreements with Meridian will terminate as of December 15, 2019.”

Meridian members who want to remain with OSF providers can choose a different managed Medicaid plan during the open enrollment period, which is now under way. OSF HealthCare participates in numerous insurance plans across multiple locations, including other Medicaid managed care products.



A complete listing of insurance plans accepted at OSF facilities can be found online at www.osfhealthcare.org/billing/insurance-plans/insurance-by-plan.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, OSF will work collaboratively with Meridian and its members, especially those currently receiving treatment at OSF, to ensure a safe and clinically appropriate transition of care as needed.

Meredian Health had this statement:

“OSF HealthCare has been a valued partner of MeridianHealth for many years. We are currently working with OSF on the terms of a new contract and remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached.

“In the meantime, our members’ continuity of care remains our number-one priority. In the event we are unable to reach an agreement, we have a comprehensive process in place to transition our members to alternative providers within the MeridianHealth network.”

More like this: