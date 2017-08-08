ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to welcome Ameera Nauman, M.D., pediatrician to its staff.

Dr. Nauman will be joined by nurse practitioner, Elizabeth Schmerold, to provide team focused care for children — newborns to teenagers, including: pediatric care, school and sports physicals, immunizations, and preventive care/wellness visits.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ameera Nauman and Elizabeth Schmerold to OSF HealthCare Medical Group,” says Ajay Pathak, President & CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “There is a genuine need for pediatric care in our community,” says Ajay. “To better serve families of the Riverbend with the addition of these pediatric providers is a blessing.”

Dr. Nauman earned her medical degree from American University of the Caribbean in Cupecoy, St. Maarten in 2014. She completed her pediatric residency at the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York.

Elizabeth Schmerold, FNP-BC, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Illinois at Chicago, Illinois in 2012, and her Master of Science in nursing from Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Mo in 2016.

The office of Dr. Ameera Nauman and Elizabeth Schmerold is located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 101, Alton. Same day appointments will be available. Appointments can be made by calling (618) 462-2222.

