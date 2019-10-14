ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will host a free Healthy Workplace Event on Thursday, November 7 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Perpetual Health Center located at #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton, Illinois. Local employers, community agencies, school districts, insurance agents or brokers are invited to attend.

An educational seminar, “Active Shooter Training” will be presented by Sgt. Joel Bromaghim and Sgt. Manuel Espinosa of the Alton Police Department. They will discuss how to recognize signs of potentially violent behavior and teach you how to react and respond. Attendees of this seminar will learn how to protect and prepare their business, school or family to deal with the unthinkable.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. Because these situations are often over before law enforcement officials arrive on scene, individuals must be prepared mentally and physically to address such a situation,” said Felecia Huebener, Physician Liaison.

A complimentary lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The training will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. To register, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-anthonys/calendar/event/4515/. For more information, contact Felecia Huebener at (618) 463-5345.

More like this: