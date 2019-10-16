ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will host a Day of Renewal on Friday, October 25, from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton.

The Day of Renewal is a time of introspection and recollection for all. Members of all faiths are invited to join in seeking spiritual renewal in their lives. Following the program, a luncheon will be provided for attendees.

Father Steve Sotiroff will facilitate the Day of Renewal and reservations are required. The cost is $10, which includes lunch. Please make checks payable to OSF Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary and mail to Cherie Schmidt, Volunteer Services OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, P.O. Box 340, Alton, IL 62002.

To register or for more information, please call (618) 465-4532.

