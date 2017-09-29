ALTON – Providers from Psychological Services at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be offering free and confidential depression screenings on Friday, October 6th, by appointment.

Screenings are held in the Psychological Services Department located in Suite 101 in OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. Fifth St., in Alton.

To schedule a free confidential screening, call (618) 474-6240.

National Depression Screening Day (NDSD), held annually in October, is an education and screening event offering large-scale mood disorder screenings for the public. The focus of this year’s program is to increase awareness of the importance of seeking help.

Stress, sadness and overwhelming situations are a natural part of life, but knowing what may be the signs of a more serious clinical depression could be a life saver. The mind and body are interconnected, and the key to good health is to take care of both. Often those with chronic medical conditions suffer from major depression. Clinical depression has been linked to chronic pain, cardiac issues, post stroke, cancer, and diabetes.

“People take time to check their physical health, but don’t often do the same with their mental health,” said Susanne Ringhausen, MA, LCPC, manager of Psychological Services and EAP Counseling at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “In the same way that someone may get a blood pressure screening, they may also participate in a depression screening.”

Individuals who take part in the depression screenings will meet privately with a licensed clinical therapist. Information about diagnoses and recommendations will be provided based on screening results. Each screening will take approximately 20-25 minutes.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), depression is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Medications and therapies are highly effective in treating depression. There is no reason anyone needs to suffer these symptoms in silence. Treatment improves the quality of life.

