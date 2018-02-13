ALTON – Free child development screenings will be offered by OSF Rehabilitation at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A (1st Floor), Alton. The screenings will be held by appointment on Wednesdays, beginning February 14th, 9 a.m. to noon. Additional screening dates are March 14th, 2 to 5 p.m., and April 11th, 9 a.m. to Noon. Appointments are required.

Your child will be screened for developmental milestones by licensed occupational and speech therapists.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Pre-register your child’s appointment at www.osfsaintanthonys.org/development. For more information about this or other pediatric services offered by OSF Rehabilitation, call (618) 463-5171.

More like this:

My OSF Mobile App Adds Comprehensive Navigation To Enhance Patient Experience At OSF Saint Anthony’s
4 days ago
OSF OnCall Van Offers Virtual Visits, Community Resources and Additional Supports
Today
Commemorating 100 Years Of Care In Alton, Illinois
Sep 29, 2025
100th Anniversary Year Celebration Continues With Open House Event  
Oct 6, 2025
OSF St. Anthony's Medical Group Explains Specialties, Local Care and Current Openings
Nov 2, 2025

 