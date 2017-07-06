ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center recently named the 2017 Nursing Excellence Awardees in the areas of Clinical Excellence, Patient Advocacy/Outcomes, and Clinical Leadership.

Georgia Fox, RN, House Supervisor has been recognized for Clinical Leadership, providing excellence in direct patient care delivery. Georgia has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s for 30 years, serving seven years as a house supervisor, three years as clinical educator, and 20 years as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

Allen Lett, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, has been recognized for Clinical Excellence in patient care delivery. Allen is a member of the Unit Practice Council, Nursing Practice Council, and is a preceptor to new nurses. Allen has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2014.

Brian Russell is a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, and has been recognized for demonstrating nursing excellence in Patient Advocacy/Outcomes. Brian has served in primary and secondary charge nurse roles has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 1988.

According to Sister M. Anselma, Chief Operating Officer, “The OSF HealthCare Excellence in Nursing Awards serve to recognize OSF nurses who demonstrate strength in leadership, and make significant contributions to improve patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes.” Says Sister, “These awardees consistently advocate for our patients, families, and their fellow Mission Partners, by working to promote an environment of high quality care.”

More like this: