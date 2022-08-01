ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton is continuing its commitment to high-quality urology care through the addition of Uwais Zaid, MD.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s has a phenomenal group of providers,” said Dr. Zaid. “I am very excited to join the team and am looking forward to providing compassionate care alongside the team’s other well-trained doctors. The Riverbend is a wonderful area to practice in and be able to call home.”

Dr. Zaid is from Fresno, California, attended medical school at the University of California, Los Angeles and completed his residency at University of California, San Francisco. He completed his fellowship at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

“I am extremely passionate about reconstructive urology and helping people get their bodies back to normal after experiencing any urologic surgery or treatment,” said Dr. Zaid. “I feel very strongly about helping patients achieve their fullest quality of life, whether it be a cancer survivor or someone dealing with urinary incontinence issues.”

Dr. Zaid and his wife have three children, ages eight, five and three.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

