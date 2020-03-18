ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has issued the following temporary visitor restrictions during continued widespread seasonal influenza activity and the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

We understand these restrictions may impose an inconvenience to some families and our community, but it’s an important step to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.

The following changes are effective immediately:

All visitors are discouraged from visiting the hospital and medical group practices at this time.

No more than one visitor per patient at a time will be allowed in the patient care areas.

Exceptions may be made in certain situations that could include end-of-life care and childbirth.

At this time, visitors allowed in OSF HealthCare facilities must be healthy. We strongly recommend you do not visit if you are experiencing signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness.

These include: a fever with cough, sore throat or other symptoms such as a runny nose, shortness of breath, chills and vomiting. If you show symptoms, you may be asked to leave.

Some patient units, clinics, diagnostic service areas, and treatment areas, may already have additional restrictions to best protect our patients and the community.

The health risks from cold and flu remain high. Limiting visitors to our hospitalized patients will keep them safe while in our care. While the number of cases of the Novel Coronavirus

(COVID-19) are still being identified in our region and state, these restrictions will also serve as a preventative measure for the virus.

For more information on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including frequently asked questions, please visit our COVID-19 digital hub: www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/.

You can also use the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline, available 24/7 at (833) OSF.KNOW (833.673.5669).

