ALTON – A free parent and caregiver program on child development will be held on Wednesday, October 4 from 1 to 2 p.m., at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A (1st Floor), Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alyssa Embick, registered occupational therapist, and Jenna Falk, speech language pathologist, will present normal child development from ages 6 months to 18 months of age. The presentation will include videos, handouts and demonstration of ways to play with your child and stimulate their normal growth and behavior.

In order to create the best learning environment possible, this seminar is intended for adults only. Light refreshments will be served.

Pre-register your attendance at www.osfsaintanthonys.org. For more information about this or other pediatric services offered by OSF Rehabilitation, call (618) 463-5171.

More like this:

Duckworth, Durbin Help Reintroduce Bill to Help Families Get the Affordable Child Care They Need
Jul 20, 2025
One-Year-Old Dies After Swimming Pool Incident in Monroe County
Today
Attorney General Raoul Obtains Prison Sentence In Case Against Belleville Man Who Possessed Child Sexual Abuse Material
Jul 14, 2025
Learn How to Be a Lifeguard at Raging Rivers WaterPark's Junior Lifeguard Camp
6 days ago
Illinois State Police Arrests Du Quoin Man For Possession And Dissemination Of Child Sexual Abuse Material
6 days ago

 