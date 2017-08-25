ALTON – John Lindsay, D.P.M., was recently appointed Chief of Staff at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center, at a general staff meeting of OSF HealthCare Medical Staff. In addition, Colin Butterfield, M.D., was appointed as Credentials Chairman.

Dr. Lindsay, a lifelong member of the Alton community, received his medical degree from Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa. He is Board Certified in Foot & Ankle Surgery from the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery, and in Wound Care from the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing.

Current Department Chairs of the Medical Staff include: Catherine Wikoff, M.D., Chair of OB/GYN/Pediatrics; Rodger Hanko, M.D., Chair of Emergency Services; Raj Patel, M.D., Chair of Medicine/Family Medicine; Paul Loethen, M.D., Chair of Surgery/Anesthesia; Jeffrey Craver, M.D., Chair of Pathology; and Ryan Watson, M.D., Chair of Radiology. Dennis Sands, M.D., serves as Chief Medical Officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s.

For more information about the physicians of OSF HealthCare Medical Group, visit osfhealthcare.org.

