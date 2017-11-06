OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center an in-network provider for most health plans
ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center continues to strive to meet the needs of the Riverbend community. Part of that commitment is providing access to all patients seeking medical care by participating in as many insurance products as possible.
“OSF Saint Anthony Health Center is an in-network provider for most health plans,” said Mathew Hanley, Chief Financial Officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.
“And being an in-network provider for insurance plans, ensures OSF Saint Anthony’s is able to provide services to all products offered through the individual insurance exchanges or marketplace in Madison County.”
Below is a listing of most major insurance plans. If you have any questions about these or other insurance plans, please contact Mathew Hanley at (618) 463-5611.
- Aetna (excludes Aetna Better Health Medicaid)
- Aetna State of IL HMO, OAP and QCHP
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield MO
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Commercial/Indemnity
- Blue Cross Blue Shield EPO/PPO Networks (including BCBS Premier, BCBS Solution, BCBS Basic 5)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Choice Preferred (now effective as of 10/1/17)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Choice Select (now effective as of 10/1/17)
- CIGNA/Great West
- Cofinity
- Coventry/First Health
- Health Alliance Medical Plan
- Healthlink HMO/OAP/PPO
- Healthlink State of IL OAP
- HFN10, HFN20, CHC, CHC-Elite, CHC-Premier
- Humana
- Multiplan
- OSF Direct Access Network
- Private Healthcare System (PHCS)
- United Healthcare (UHC)
- United Healthcare River Valley (UHCRV
Medicare Supplemental Plans include:
- Aetna Medicare
- AARP Medicare Complete
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Supplement Plans
- Coventry/Advantra Medicare
- Health Alliance Medicare HMO/PPO
- Humana Medicare HMO/PPO/PFFS
- Medicare Part A and B (Traditional)
- Medicare Railroad
- Meridian Prime Medicare HMO
- United Group Medicare Advantage (PPO)
- Wellcare Medicare HMO/POS
Medicaid Plans include:
- Harmony
- IlliniCare
- Illinois Medicaid
- Meridian
- Molina
