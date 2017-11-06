ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center continues to strive to meet the needs of the Riverbend community. Part of that commitment is providing access to all patients seeking medical care by participating in as many insurance products as possible.

“OSF Saint Anthony Health Center is an in-network provider for most health plans,” said Mathew Hanley, Chief Financial Officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

“And being an in-network provider for insurance plans, ensures OSF Saint Anthony’s is able to provide services to all products offered through the individual insurance exchanges or marketplace in Madison County.”

Below is a listing of most major insurance plans. If you have any questions about these or other insurance plans, please contact Mathew Hanley at (618) 463-5611.

Aetna (excludes Aetna Better Health Medicaid)

Aetna State of IL HMO, OAP and QCHP

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield MO

Blue Cross Blue Shield Commercial/Indemnity

Blue Cross Blue Shield EPO/PPO Networks (including BCBS Premier, BCBS Solution, BCBS Basic 5)

Blue Cross Blue Shield Choice Preferred (now effective as of 10/1/17)

Blue Cross Blue Shield Choice Select (now effective as of 10/1/17)

CIGNA/Great West

Cofinity

Coventry/First Health

Health Alliance Medical Plan

Healthlink HMO/OAP/PPO

Healthlink State of IL OAP

HFN10, HFN20, CHC, CHC-Elite, CHC-Premier

Humana

Multiplan

OSF Direct Access Network

Private Healthcare System (PHCS)

United Healthcare (UHC)

United Healthcare River Valley (UHCRV

Medicare Supplemental Plans include:

Aetna Medicare

AARP Medicare Complete

Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Supplement Plans

Coventry/Advantra Medicare

Health Alliance Medicare HMO/PPO

Humana Medicare HMO/PPO/PFFS

Medicare Part A and B (Traditional)

Medicare Railroad

Meridian Prime Medicare HMO

United Group Medicare Advantage (PPO)

Wellcare Medicare HMO/POS

Medicaid Plans include:

Harmony

IlliniCare

Illinois Medicaid

Meridian

Molina

