OSF HealthCare leaders remain prepared and on alert if the situation changes and the relatively contained COVID-19 virus spreads more quickly in Illinois and the US.

The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be updating its locations link regularly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays along with any current travel advisories.

So far, there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. The third patient in Illinois to test positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus is being treated at a hospital in Arlington Heights, hospital officials said Monday.

Earlier this month, Illinois became the first state to provide COVID-19 testing in-state and public health officials are working on increasing capacity for rapid results.

OSF HealthCare Director of Infection Prevention and Control Lori Grooms said the Peoria-based health system is working with state and federal public health officials to take all preventative steps available to limit the spread of COVID-19, even though the virus is not spreading in an uncontained way right now.

Infection Prevention Mission Partners (employees) throughout OSF HealthCare have daily contact with public health agencies, in addition to supply chain and emergency management leaders within the hospital system.

“We have already drafted plans if we were to fall short on some of our necessary supplies (such as Personal Protective Equipment) but we are not at a point where supplies are not available for patient care." she said.

Grooms says for example, OSF HealthCare is working to conserve critical supplies such as N95 masks and we could begin to cluster care.

“Instead of going into the room three times to perform three separate tasks, how can we bring those tasks together and perform them all at the same time. That would help to alleviate the burden on the number supplies that we need; the protective equipment that we’re wearing,” she suggested.

The best approach to reduce the spread of any airborne virus, including the flu and COVID-19, is community-level mitigation. More simply put, that means taking everyday preventive actions, such as frequent hand-washing. Simple precautions are the first line of defense against infectious diseases.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grooms also emphasizes coughing into your sleeve or a tissue and then washing hands. And, don’t forget to sanitize your cell phone at least once daily.

She stressed, “A cell phone pretty much is an extension of your hand and we put it in our purses, put it down on the counter, people probably take it into the bathroom with them you know. It had a lot of contact with a lot of surfaces that have germs on them.”