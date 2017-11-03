PEORIA - New Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide, have been announced by The Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog. The letter grades are designed to provide the most complete picture of patient safety in the U.S.

Three OSF HealthCare facilities, OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, and OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg have all accomplished the difficult task of being awarded an ‘A’ letter grade.

OSF St. Joseph and OSF St. Mary have earned an ‘A’ since the inception of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in 2012. Less than 3% of hospitals in the Hospital Safety Score have achieved this distinction.

Additionally, three OSF HealthCare facilities, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, and OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton each received a ‘B’ letter grade, ranking them among the safest hospitals in the United States.

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

OSF HealthCare hospitals in other communities including Kewanee, Mendota, Monmouth, and Pontiac, IL and Escanaba, MI were excluded from the fall 2017 study conducted by The Leapfrog Group. Only hospitals of a certain size and hospitals treating a minimum number of specific conditions were eligible to receive grades.

To see the full grade for all eligible OSF HealthCare facilities, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

