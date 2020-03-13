ALTON - OSF HealthCare has always taken a leadership role in preparing for and responding to the spread of infectious diseases. To better serve our patients and the community, OSF HealthCare has launched an updated digital solution to help educate and triage people who are concerned about COVID-19.

Clare, the virtual assistant chatbot on the home page of OSF HealthCare, is now equipped to screen for and educate the public about COVID-19.

“OSF HealthCare wants to reduce anxiety during this uncertain time with the COVID-19 situation,” said Abby Lotz, vice president, OSF Saint Gabriel Digital Care. “To ease concerns, we are encouraging the public to use Clare, our virtual assistant to get the most up to date information, share symptoms, and more. Clare provides a safe experience for consumers to access medical professionals without the need to travel to a facility and risk possible exposure.”

Launched in December 2019, Clare was updated on March 13, 2020 to provide screening and education directly related to COVID-19. The chatbot will listen for symptoms of COVID-19 and ask relevant follow-up questions, such as travel history, and whether a person is aware if they’ve been exposed to others with the illness.If necessary, Clare will direct patients to a newly established triage line. Staffed 24/7, community members who are symptomatic or considered at-risk will be able to access trained medical professionals at no cost for advice on testing and care.

“It’s a challenge for people to know which type of care is best because people aren’t trained medically to triage their cough or fever,” said Lotz. “We believe this innovative solution for patients will be extremely helpful for everyone in the communities we serve to better prepare for and protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.”

Clare will continuously be updated based on guidelines from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

