PEORIA – Robert Sehring is the new CEO for OSF HealthCare, taking over on October 21, 2017 from Kevin Schoeplein who retired following a 39+ year career with The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.

“Mr. Sehring has been part of our Ministry for more than 15 years, recruited and mentored by Mr. Schoeplein and they have worked collaboratively to advance our Mission of serving with the greatest care and love,” said Sister Judith Ann Duvall, Chairperson of OSF HealthCare in announcing the appointment. “Our Sisters know OSF HealthCare is on the appropriate path to transform health care for the communities we have the privilege to serve under the leadership of Mr. Sehring.”

Sehring came to OSF in 2002 as Vice President for Business Support Services for OSF HealthPlans, Inc. until he was promoted to CEO of that organization in 2004. Following the sale of OSF HealthPlans to Humana, Sehring served as CEO of Ambulatory and Accountable Care for OSF and was instrumental in orchestrating the successful application to the Center for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) Innovation for OSF to be selected one of 32 CMS Pioneer Accountable Care Organizations (ACO). In 2013, Sehring was appointed Chief Ministry Services Officer before being named Chief Executive Officer, Central Region, in February 2015.

Since January he has served as Chief Operating Officer for the Ministry, working closely with Schoeplein to ensure a smooth CEO transition.

Prior to joining OSF HealthCare, Sehring held executive positions with Aetna, New York Life, and Metropolitan Life Insurance.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead an organization like OSF,” said Sehring. “The Sisters and the Sisters’ mission is my touchstone coupled with a fantastic leadership team - it really is a wonderful group of leaders across this ministry. So having been chosen to help lead, help direct, help shape our future over the coming years is a wonderful opportunity that I'm looking forward to.”

As CEO Sehring will look to continue collaborations that focus on patient-centered care with an emphasis on improving the health of individuals and communities throughout Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He will also look to advance a growing innovation initiative that holds promise to transform and improve health care nationwide.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 19,000 Mission Partners in 115 locations, including 11 hospitals - 7 acute care, 4 critical access - and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. Its physician network employs nearly 1,200 primary care, specialist physicians, and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare operates an extensive network of home health services; owns OSF Saint Francis, Inc., composed of health care-related businesses; and OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization. OSF Innovation, ranked among the top 10 innovation centers in the country, is located in Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center. More at www.osfhealthcare.org.

