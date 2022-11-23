In this season of Thanksgiving and in recognition of the continued hard work of its employees, effective November 27 OSF HealthCare will increase its minimum wage from $15 to $16 per hour ($18.08/hour in the Chicago Metro region). This is the fourth time in seven years OSF HealthCare has raised its minimum wage.

In addition to the minimum wage increase, OSF is giving pay increases to all Mission Partners (employees) within eligible job classifications. This will enable OSF to attract and retain Mission Partners while at the same time address staffing needs in positions critical to the health care Ministry.

"OSF knows our Mission Partners have been through a lot over the past two years throughout the pandemic coupled with the increasing pressure of inflation," said Shelley Nguyen, chief human resources officer for OSF HealthCare. "Our Sisters recognize the personal worth and dignity of every person served and the need to help even in a small way."

The positive economic impact on the communities served by OSF HealthCare will amount to an additional $13 million per year.

The minimum wage and pay increases for eligible job classifications do not apply to Mission Partners under a collective bargaining agreement in Michigan.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, based in Peoria, Illinois consisting of 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan, employing nearly 24,000 Mission Partners.

