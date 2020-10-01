Boston, MA – – Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that OSF HealthCare, a not-for-profit Catholic health system based in Illinois, is now connecting consumers with care through Kyruus ProviderMatch® for Consumers. Through its work with Kyruus, OSF HealthCare is empowering consumers with a more dynamic and robust care search experience on its website – a core component of the health system’s digital transformation. As part of the implementation, OSF HealthCare also activated an integration between Kyruus and GYANT to help patients navigate to the right care through their virtual assistant as well.

Owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, OSF HealthCare serves patients across Illinois and Michigan at more than 140 locations, including 14 hospitals. In 2019, it launched its Saint Gabriel Digital Health initiative aimed at using digital technology to expand patient access and meet consumer demand for convenience. OSF HealthCare chose the award-winning ProviderMatch for Consumers solution to deliver a more modern online search experience, enabling consumers to find appropriate providers – along with other convenient care options, such as urgent or virtual care – using keyword-based search and flexible filters for key matching criteria. The solution will also allow OSF HealthCare to integrate and expand online scheduling.

In order to maintain accurate provider and location information to power the new search experience, OSF HealthCare first worked with Kyruus to create a comprehensive directory. An organization that has continuously expanded providers and organizations under its umbrella, OSF HealthCare lacked a centralized solution to manage all of this data efficiently. With the KyruusOne® platform, the health system not only gained a robust system-wide directory, but also a new level of insight into providers’ clinical areas of focus – paving the way for more advanced patient-provider matching online.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the need for better digital access in healthcare, convenience was a rising factor in consumer care decisions and experiences,” said Jennifer Junis, Senior Vice President of Saint Gabriel Digital Health at OSF HealthCare. “We’re thrilled to now be helping consumers more easily find the providers, services, locations, and modes of care that best match their needs through ProviderMatch.”

OSF HealthCare also built on the deployment of its virtual assistant from GYANT, “Clare,” by utilizing an integration with Kyruus to help consumers further navigate to the right care online. The integration enables consumers engaging with Clare to find providers by name, location, or keyword within a chat-based experience.

“OSF HealthCare is a great example of an organization that is rapidly accelerating digital access innovation, while ensuring that it weaves together solutions from different vendors effectively for an integrated consumer experience online,” said Graham Gardner, MD, CEO of Kyruus. “We are honored that OSF HealthCare chose us as a partner in the Saint Gabriel initiative and look forward to continuing to support their commitment to delivering more convenient, digitally-enabled access.”