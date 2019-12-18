PEORIA - The OSF HealthCare Foundation based in Peoria, Illinois, has been included in the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) 2019 High Performer’s list.

AHP recognized 74 U.S. and 10 Canadian philanthropic organizations as high-performing fundraisers in the healthcare industry for the fiscal year 2018. These organizations are primarily foundations affiliated with nonprofit hospitals or health systems that were surveyed for AHP’s 2019 Report on Giving, which provides key industry benchmarks for healthcare fundraisers.

High performers are defined as those organizations that represent the top 25% in net fundraising returns for a given category. Overall, this group raised more than $16 million in the U.S. and more than $10 million in Canada.

This year, the AHP also recognized those organizations representing the top 25 percent in net fundraising returns per each entity type they reported for, including systems, community hospitals, and teaching hospitals.

“We are thrilled to have the OSF HealthCare Foundation recognized as a high performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy,” said Bob Sehring, CEO, OSF HealthCare. “The team works hard to build relationships and raise funds which remain in the communities we serve, honoring the wishes of the donors to make an impact and

improve the health of the community in a variety of ways.”

A total of 212 U.S. and 35 Canadian institutions submitted data on their fiscal year 2018 philanthropic activities. AHP has sponsored the annual Report on Giving for 35 years. To learn more about the 2019 Report on Giving, visit www.ahp.org/reportongiving.

