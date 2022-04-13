ALTON - The OSF HealthCare blog has been named to Feedspot’s "Top 100 Healthcare Blogs and Websites" list of health care blogs to follow in 2022. Feedspot is considered the largest human-curated database of bloggers and podcasts.

The OSF HealthCare blog recently checked in at number 27 on the list, which evolves every few weeks. The recognition highlighted the OSF blog’s polished and relevant content and its robust following. In 2021, the blog registered nearly eight million visits.

"This recognition is a testament to our team’s work to bring relevant and valuable information to the community," said Susan Milford, Senior Vice President for Marketing and Communications at OSF HealthCare. "Health care can be complicated, and especially during the pandemic, trusted and up-to-date factual information for our communities became even more important. The content found on the OSF HealthCare blog provides expert answers to a number of questions and connects people with life-changing resources."

The OSF HealthCare blog features multimedia articles on a wide range of topics. Recent entries include "Can earbuds cause ear infection?", "Preparing your daughter for her first period", and "Smart breakfast choices if you have diabetes." Blog readers can sort articles by hot topics, see popular posts, follow OSF HealthCare on social media, and sign up for e-mail updates. Blog posts also often link to OSF HealthCare’s Health Library, where readers can take a deep dive into topics. The blog posts also appear on the OSF HealthCare homepage.

Blog readers can also do a quick and easy search for an OSF HealthCare provider or office near them.

AboutOSF HealthCare: OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners in 150 locations, including 15 hospitals – ten acute care, five critical access – with 2,089 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. More at www.osfhealthcare.org.

