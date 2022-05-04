ALTON – Patients in Alton and surrounding areas needing cardiovascular care can now benefit from a new strategic affiliation of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center and SLUCare Physician Group, in partnership with SSM Health.

The affiliation better serves patients in the greater Riverbend area by bringing exceptional medical and surgical specialties closer to home with the addition of Sridhar Kumar, MD, aSLUCare cardiologist at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, who is now chief of Cardiology Services at OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Under Dr. Kumar’s leadership, patients receive the highest quality of innovative care and expertise needed to treat heart diseases and cardiovascular conditions. This collaboration provides patients of OSF Saint Anthony’s who require a higher level of care access to SLUCare and SSM Health experts and state-of-the-art facilities with the latest technologies and procedures offered in the St. Louis region.

“Dr. Kumar oversees a wide range of cardiac interventions, including state-of-the-art treatments, invasive and non-invasive testing and medical management of heart failure and vascular diseases,” said Jerry Rumph, OSF Saint Anthony’s President. “He also brings unique experience with adult congenital heart conditions and has spent decades performing interventional cardiac procedures.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s offers a wide variety of cardiovascular services, including cardiac catheterizations, cardiac and peripheral stenting, balloon angioplasty, implantable defibrillators and pacemaker implants, echocardiograms, stress testing and additional diagnostic tests.

Those needing treatment for heart diseases and cardiovascular conditions are encouraged to ask their primary care provider for a referral to Dr. Kumar.

OSF Saint Anthony’s and SLUCare Physician Group, in partnership with SSM Health, are excited about and committed to the new affiliation and are currently developing additional opportunities to bring more medical specialties to the greater Riverbend community to enhance and improve the health and wellness of residents.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, Leap Frog “A” Safety Rating of Hospitals, CMS Four-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis. For more information, visit osfhealthcare.org/saint-anthonys.

About SLUCare Physician Group: SLUCare Physician Group is the academic medical practice of Saint Louis University, with more than 600 health care providers and 1,200 staff members in hospitals and medical offices throughout the St. Louis region. SLUCare physicians are among the most highly trained in their fields — more than 50 specialties in all — and are national and international experts, renowned for research and innovations in medicine. For more information, visit slucare.edu.

About SSM Health: SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization’s nearly 40,000 employees and more than 11,000 providers are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God’s healing presence to everyone they serve.SSM Health in St. Louis operates eight hospitals, six urgent care locations, four SSM Health Express Clinics and more than 40 medical offices in the area. For more information, visit us at ssmhealth.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

